Denver Police are investigating a traffic accident on the northbound ramp from I-225 to westbound I-70, the agency tweeted Monday morning.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022
One adult female was declared deceased on scene, DPD reported.
The agency said delays are to be expected while the investigation into the accident continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.