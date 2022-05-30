Police Line Do Not Cross

iStock 

 carlballou

Denver Police are investigating a traffic accident on the northbound ramp from I-225 to westbound I-70, the agency tweeted Monday morning.

One adult female was declared deceased on scene, DPD reported.

The agency said delays are to be expected while the investigation into the accident continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.