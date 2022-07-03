One person is dead after a crash near Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred on County Road 93 near Alameda Parkway around 5:45 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Hwy 93 between I-70 & Alameda - partial closures. Fatal crash. Concert at Red Rocks tonight. Entrance 1 is closed. Use 2 or 3. Avoid area if possible. No other info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/rnl8YymA0K— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 3, 2022
CSP said the crash involved a sedan, an SUV, and a party bus. The driver of the sedan was killed when trying to pass the SUV on a double yellow line and collided head-on with the bus. The sedan also side-swiped the SUV.
There were no passengers on the party bus at the time.
Entrance 1 to Red Rocks is closed. Concertgoers are asked to use entrance 2 or 3. No estimate has been given for when the closure will be lifted.
Saturday's line up of bands scheduled to play include Zeds Dead with Blanke, Imanu, Kumarion, Super Ave., and Brux with doors opening at 5 p.m.