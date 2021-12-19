Two homes were destroyed and another was severely damaged in a fire early Sunday in Littleton, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Fire officials said they responded to the blaze around 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Jared Way near Roxborough State Park. Firefighters found three houses fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
WMFR on scene of a structure fire in the 7600 block of Jared Way. Second alarm has been called, @SouthMetroPIO assisting. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/69QWChof6g— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 19, 2021
Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but dozens of families in nearby homes were evacuated to Roxborough Elementary School because of dense ember showers caused by high winds, according to the fire agency.
Officials said two homes were destroyed while a third home suffered an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.
Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental, but they were still investigating what caused the blaze.