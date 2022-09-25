One man is dead after a shooting in Aurora overnight, the Aurora Police Department said in a press release.
At about 1:35 a.m., Sunday, Aurora Police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road. Officers found two men, a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old, both shot multiple times. They were both transported to local hospitals, where the 44-year-old died from his injuries a short time later. The 52-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
At least three vehicles and one business sustained damage from gunfire as well.
Investigators from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit (MCHU) responded to the scene and worked with officers to locate evidence and interview witnesses. The Aurora Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and located several shell casings.
Investigators will use any information they gather from witnesses and evidence, as well as any cameras in the area, to positively identify anyone involved in this homicide. Currently, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased victim once he is positively identified and next of kin has been notified.