The Adam County undersheriff and two of his fellow administrators are under investigation, Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Tuesday.

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel were placed on administrative leave Jan. 29.

An outside company is handling the investigation. Little information has been released so far about the probe.

"We want to allow them to do a (thorough) investigation and be able to protect the integrity of the investigation," Sherman said in a statement. "We will release all pertinent information once the investigation is concluded."

Bethel and McLallen have been with the department since 2019 when Sheriff Richard Reigenborn was sworn into office.

Adams County Jail Division Chief Chris Laws is under investigation for a separate incident. He was issued a summons by the Thornton Police Department in connection with a trespassing incident Jan. 30, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Laws went into the home of a 20-year-old woman, according to a police report the TV station obtained. He told officers he was friends with the woman and that her father would not allow her to leave the home.

According to the report, Laws admitted to knocking on the door to confront the woman's father and later put his foot in the door to keep it from closing.

Laws has not been placed on administrative leave despite ongoing criminal and internal investigations into the incident.