Suspect(s) are being sought Thursday morning after residents in a Wheat Ridge apartment complex in the 10400 block of West 44th Avenue were awakened by the sounds of gun fire.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., 50 rounds were shot into an apartment in the Newgate Apartments complex in what Wheat Ridge Police said was a "targeted attack." No one was injured in what police described as a "very violent event," however, "the intended victim was not inside the apartment at the time," a police Facebook post read.

"There is no threat to the public but the suspects have not been located yet."

Police said they are working on following up on leads.

"To reiterate — thankfully there were no injuries, but we are certain for those who heard or saw this, it was quite unsettling to say the least," Wheat Ridge Police said.

Police said if they need the public's help in identifying those responsible for the "act of violence," they will post any updates to its Facebook page asking for help.

If you have any information related to this shooting and you haven't spoken to police, please contact Det. Wardell at [email protected].