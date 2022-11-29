The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who might have been with a 45-year-old man in a possibly stolen black Ford Focus Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Officials announced just after 10 p.m., Alexis Bradford, described as a white female with glasses, blonde hair and blue eyes, was safely located.
At the time of the alert, she was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 120th Avenue and Melody Drive in Westminster. The surveillance video of the girl and 45-year-old Bradford Eblen — whom she was suspected of being with — appeared to be at a convenience store or gas station.
When the alert was sent, Bradford was seen wearing a black and green, puffy, North Face jacket and red checkered pants, which look like sweats or pajama bottoms. Eblen was wearing a black beanie hat and a brown and green checkered shirt, authorities said.
CBI described the vehicle they may have been in as a black 2018 Ford Focus — with license plate AQY-Q22 and a LYFT sticker in the windshield. The dark-tinted window car is possibly stolen, according to the police.
Anyone with further information should call 911 or Westminster Police at 303-658-4360, Option 2.