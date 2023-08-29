The Denver Police Department, in an attempt to "contact a wanted person," blocked off entrances and exits to several apartment complexes in south Denver Tuesday morning.

Many people trying to get to work Tuesday morning were blocked off at S. Ivan Court and W. Hampden Avenue. The one way in, one way out Hampden service road was blocked off at 4:30 a.m., bystanders said at the intersection.

The road opened to a swarm of traffic at 8:50 a.m.

Officers sent the alert just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on social media platform X, saying "expect a large presence in the area" of the 6300 block of West Hampden Avenue. The situation appeared to be going down at The Modern Apartments, 6301 W. Hampden Ave.

“I was supposed to be at work at 7:30 and I’ve been sitting in the same spot since 6:45,” healthcare worker Mckenzie Lehr said at 8:40 a.m. “I thought people were just being ridiculous drivers or there was a car accident, but then I saw people crowding by the caution tape.

“People talking to an officer in charge said there was a hostage situation at Modern Apartments and that no one was going anywhere anytime soon.”

Officers told bystanders the situation is related to a robbery at the King Soopers just east of I-25 on Hampden Avenue.

About 40 cars were backed up on South Ivan Court, just west of The Modern Apartments complex, from the Hampden service road.

Residents of the apartment complex Velo, 3481 S. Fenton St., and several others, were prevented from leaving their parking lot.

"Apologies for any inconvenience," the department wrote in a post. "Officers are still in the area and we cannot provide a timeframe for when the scene will be cleared."

This story is developing and will be updated.