Six Aurora homes were evacuated Saturday night due to a gas leak at the intersection of Peoria Street and Kansas Place, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Callers notified dispatchers of a “strong smell of gas” around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the fire department.

Aurora Fire Hazardous Materials assisted at the scene. Crews surveyed the entire surrounding neighborhood and homes, officials said.

“A hot zone of 50 yards was established and crews monitored around the area to make sure readings stayed low and to ensure the safety of the homes around the area,” Aurora officials said in a news release. “Unfortunately, due to the hot zone size, six residences were forced to evacuate.”

A sewer vault in the street appeared to be where the gas came from, officials said, adding fire crews searched under manhole covers but were unable to locate the leak.

“This operation continued for hours until the Xcel trouble truck arrived and were able to locate and mitigate the leak,” Aurora officials said. “Homeowners that were displaced were notified (Sunday) morning that they were OK to return to their homes, and to reach out to Xcel Energy to have their utilities turned back on.”