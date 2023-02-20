The Aurora Police Department detained a man who allegedly abducted his 10-year-old daughter Monday evening, according to a tweet from the department.

Craig Robinson, father to Michon, was previously seen with the child getting on an RTD train at the Florida Station to an unknown destination, officials said.

Police detained Robinson after receiving a tip from a community member that spotted the two. Officials said Michon was located and unharmed.

Robinson does not have custody of the juvenile and is homeless, according to Aurora police.

Michon was previously seen wearing a fluorescent adult-sized jacket and carrying a teddy bear as seen in the attached photo. Robinson is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The Aurora Police Department issued a reverse 911 call to those around the Florida Station area.