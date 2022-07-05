Aurora police on Tuesday shot and killed a 51-year-old man they say charged at officers with a knife during a standoff at a motel.
Police also believe the man started a fire at the Ranger Motel at 11220 E. Colfax Ave.
Interim Police Chief Daniel Oates told reporters that the man confronted officers with a knife while Aurora firefighters were responding to a fire in Room 47 at the motel, the room the man was staying in.
Oates said the man then went into Room 49, also on the second floor of the motel, and the person staying in that room fled. He then barricaded himself in the room and officers spent an hour "communicating with him and trying to de-escalate the situation. Negotiators pleaded with him to surrender and to drop the knife," Oates said.
Authorities evacuated motel rooms and witnesses told police that they saw the man start a fire. The man left the room around 12:30 p.m. and, while brandishing a knife, he ran toward an officer, police said.
Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Oates said officers were standing a significant distance from the man and that officers tried firing less lethal rounds.
"The suspect has a significant criminal history that includes a conviction for murder for which he was currently on parole," Oates said during a news conference. "The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation and will determine the facts and circumstances that led up to the shooting."
The coroner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
UPDATE: Shots have been fired by the police. A male is being transported to the hospital. More information to follow.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 5, 2022