Aurora police fired shots while responding to a report of a person barricaded at the Ranger Motel at 11220 E. Colfax Ave., according to the Aurora Police Department.
A man was taken to a hospital, but police had not said how seriously he was injured.
As of 1 p.m., Eastbound Colfax was closed, and westbound was limited to one lane.
Aurora firefighters also responded to a fire at the motel, but it's unknown if the incidents were related. The fire was under control, authorities said.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.