Police tape
Getty Images

Aurora police fired shots while responding to a report of a person barricaded at the Ranger Motel at 11220 E. Colfax Ave., according to the Aurora Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital, but police had not said how seriously he was injured.

As of 1 p.m., Eastbound Colfax was closed, and westbound was limited to one lane.

Aurora firefighters also responded to a fire at the motel, but it's unknown if the incidents were related. The fire was under control, authorities said.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.