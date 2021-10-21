Aurora placed a police sergeant of on administrative leave amid an investigation of a verbal altercation with a teenage girl during a June Traffic stop.

The police department has released body-worn camera footage from Sgt. Ed Acuti showing the stop, which the agency said took place near of East 2nd Streetand North Airport Boulevard.

A male passenger ran from officers and dropped a firearm as they attempted to take him out of the car, police said. The statement sent to the Associated Press says the weapon was discovered to be loaded and stolen.

After officers recover the gun dropped, the video shows one said, “[Expletive] piece of [expletive].”

The video shows driver, identified as a 17-year-old girl, she was emotionally distraught during questioning from police, crying and shouting things including “Please get off of me!” and “Call my mom, I’m underage.”

Later handcuffed video shows the girl said “If I wanted to run, do you think I would have pulled over?” and “This is what y’all do, y’all kill people!”

Video showed the now-suspended sergeant shouting at her “Shut the [expletive] up!” and telling her yelling and screaming will get her nowhere.

On the video driver told police she was concerned her son had a head injury, and says, “I’m sorry, I’m just scared.”

Acuti responded, “Take a deep breath and relax. We’ll get info on your son, just relax.”

The police department said it is finalizing an internal affairs investigation into Acuti for misconduct prompted by another officer’s report, and will make a summary of the findings available after its completion.

The department called the way Acuti spoke to the young woman “not consistent with the training or expectations of an Aurora Police Officer.”

“In every interaction, we must strive to treat individuals with respect and remain professional. I commend the officers that are unwilling to compromise their integrity and continue to report misconduct that jeopardizes the work we, as an agency, are trying to accomplish with our community,” said Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson in a statement provided to the Associated Press.

Wilson was named the department’s permanent chief in 2020. In an August interview with The Denver Gazette when asked about turnover among officers, she said, “It could be the fact that they don't like … the fact that I'm firing people and holding people accountable.”