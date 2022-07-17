Summit County sheriff's deputies on Saturday recovered the body of a paddle boarder who was reported missing earlier in the day.
Authorities found the paddle boarder around 8:30 p.m. about 100 yards from the shore of the Roberts Tunnel, across from the Dillion Marina, deputies said.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a news release. "The search and recovery events can be extremely long in duration. The longer they run the more pain and anguish they can cause. I am comforted that we were able to locate and recover the victim quickly and bring closure to his family and friends."
Authorities began search for the man around 2 p.m. near Dillon Reservoir after a storm created a microburst that blew him off of his paddle board.
Witnesses told deputies that the paddle boarder had a personal flotation device strapped to his board, but he was not wearing it when the microburst caused him to fall into the water.
In addition to the Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Water Rescue Team, Summit County Rescue Group and Colorado State Parks Water Recovery Team were involved in the search.
Authorities used underwater side scanner sonar and remote operating vehicles to recover the body.
Deputies said the man was from the Front Range and was at the lake with a group of friends. The coroner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.