"Dude, put the... he's got a gun, he's got a gun," the Adams County deputy yells before firing off four shots, leaving a man, 35-year-old Mario Ortega, dead.

The shooting occurred on July 14 at the Lakeside Motel in unincorporated Adams County following an investigation. Newly released bodycam footage now paints the moments right before the death of Ortega.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, there was no call for service to the location when the deputy arrived. He was said to have self-dispatched.

When the bodycam footage cuts on, Ortega is pacing in front of the deputy. The deputy is pointing his gun at the suspect, commanding him to get on the ground.

Ortega moves his hands to his pockets, despite the cop's demands, and pulls out what appears to be a gun. He places the object against his head, as if to shoot himself. He pulls what looks like the holster off of the gun. The deputy shoots.

The officer calls for backup, handcuffs Ortega and begins chest compressions.

Ortega died soon after.

"He pulled a gun, he put it to his head, he had a holster on it. He grabbed the holster on it like he was going to pull it off and turn it on me," the deputy explained to a fellow officer. "I'm the only one that shot."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.