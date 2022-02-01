Authorities evacuated University Hill Elementary School in Boulder on Tuesday morning and residents living nearby were ordered to shelter in place as police searched for a wanted man.
The school was placed on secure-lockout status around 8 a.m. due to police activity in the area. Within an hour, students and staff were evacuated to the district's Education Center at 6500 E. Arapahoe Road, according to the district.
Police said they were searching for the man in the 900 block of Broadway, and they evacuated several University of Colorado Boulder fraternity and sorority houses nearby. Students impacted by the evacuations should go to the University Memorial Center, according to the department.
Reverse 911s were sent to 65 homes in the area to inform residents of the mandatory shelter in place. The area impacted includes 955 Broadway, according to the department.
Police have not released any information about the wanted man. Officials said they were unsure if he was armed.