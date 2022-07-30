One Broomfield High School student was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Lafayette on Thursday.
Three of the students, all males, remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon, said Lafayette police Administrative Sgt. Jeremy Molander.
None of the victims have been identified.
Molander said officers were sent to the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road at 7:13 p.m. on Thursday after reports a vehicle, semi-tractor trailer collision.
Five juvenile males were transported to area hospitals where one of the males died. The other driver was uninjured, Molander said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, however, Molander said investigators are trying to determine whether alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.
Ginger Ramsey, the principal at Broomfield High School informed the schools parents, staff and students about the incident in an email on Friday.
"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share news of a tragic car crash that happened involving five Broomfield high School students," she wrote in a letter obtained 9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner. "... All of our thoughts are with the students involved and their families."
9News reports the Boulder Valley School District offers a website that provides grief and loss support and the district has been made available for those who need it.
Attempts to reach the district by The Denver Gazette have been unsuccessful.