A bomb threat at Chaparral High School has been cleared by deputies.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it searched the Parker high school, located at 15655 Brookstone Dr., after a bomb threat, according to a tweet posted on the department's official Twitter account.

Students were evacuated to the parking lots and were dismissed early at 1:15 pm.

Deputies said students were allowed back at 3 p.m. to claim their belongings.