Cherry Creek State Park (Photo) Credit Michael W Murphy (iStock) (copy)

A sunny day at Cherry Creek State Park. 

 Michael W. Murphy (iStock)

Cherry Creek State Park will reopen its reservoir tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. as the search for the missing 29-year-old man continues.

The reservoir has been closed for six days as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, South Metro Fire Rescue, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers from Tightline Outdoors conducted an extensive 5-day recovery operation using specialized underwater equipment, drones and personnel.

Those conducting the search thoroughly searched the bottom of the reservoir with specialized equipment and CPW will continue searching "difficult areas" with equipment not impacted by the presence of boaters.

