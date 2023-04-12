Criminal charges against two former Clear Creek County Sheriffs deputies accused in the death of Christian Glass will move forward after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to support their indictments.

Attorneys for Kyle Gould and Andrew Buen asked a judge to dismiss the case earlier this year.

Buen faces several charges, including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct for shooting and killing Glass on June 11, 2022. Gould, who was making decisions to direct his officers that night from his home, faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Buen is out on $50,000 bond. A $2,500 bond was set for Gould.

The case has caught national attention and shined the light on possible police misconduct partly because the intense interaction and violent end was caught on body-worn cameras.

Glass had gotten stuck on a remote mountain road near Silver Plume. There were seven officers on scene the night Glass was killed.

Though Glass' parents are happy that the two officers will stand trial, in a statement from their lawyers, they said the family "remains frustrated that none of the other officers involved in Christian’s murder have suffered any consequences."

They strongly believe, they said, that officers from Georgetown, Idaho Springs, and the state of Colorado should also be held accountable.

On Nov. 23, a Clear Creek grand jury indicted Gould and Buen on criminal charges in Glass’ death. The 22-year-old man was shot five times by Buen during an intense standoff that lasted over an hour.

As Buen’s on-duty supervisor, Gould eventually gave the order over the phone for law enforcement to breach Glass’ car, according to the indictment.

Both Buen and Gould were fired from their deputy jobs the night they were indicted.