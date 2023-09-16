A two-vehicle collision resulted in one fatality and three serious injuries in Commerce City on Friday evening.

The Commerce City Police Department responded to a crash report on Highway 2 near the area of 72nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a social media post by the department.

Police reported that the driver of one of the vehicles was killed in the crash. She had two passengers in her car — one adult and one child. Both were found to be seriously injured.

The other driver — a teenager — was reportedly speeding before the crash and struck the other vehicle while it was turning onto 72nd Avenue, police said. He was also injured following the wreck.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver killed in the crash after investigation. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. This story is developing.