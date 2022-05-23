Denver City Council approved on first reading additional funding to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program.
An Intergovernmental Agreement between Denver and Denver Health and Hospital Authority puts $526,610 toward five 2022 Ford Transit 150 cargo vans to support the expansion of the STAR program across the city. The expansion is expected to increase STAR’s capacity to 10,000 encounters a year.
STAR provides emergency responses to individuals having crises relating to mental health, poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. Customizations made to the five new cargo vans would include wheelchair lifts, Wi-Fi, safety lights and more.
This will need to pass a second vote from the council before the funding is put to use.