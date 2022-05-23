STAR responders

Carleigh Sailon, a clinician with the Mental Health Center of Denver, and Dustin Yancy, a Denver Health paramedic, work as responders for the Support Team Assisted Response program. STAR provides an alternative to police responses to low-level, nonviolent situations, and responders can connect people with long-term crisis services.

 Courtesy of Mental Health Center of Denver

Denver City Council approved on first reading additional funding to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program.

An Intergovernmental Agreement between Denver and Denver Health and Hospital Authority puts $526,610 toward five 2022 Ford Transit 150 cargo vans to support the expansion of the STAR program across the city. The expansion is expected to increase STAR’s capacity to 10,000 encounters a year.

STAR provides emergency responses to individuals having crises relating to mental health, poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. Customizations made to the five new cargo vans would include wheelchair lifts, Wi-Fi, safety lights and more.

This will need to pass a second vote from the council before the funding is put to use.

