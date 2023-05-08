A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Denver on Friday has died from his injuries.

Denver police said the pedestrian was hit at 18th and Champa streets in the Central Business District and was taken to a hopsital with serious injuries, according to a tweet posted Friday at 9:48 p.m.

Police on Monday morning said the man had died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene on Friday after the collision. No details were released on what led to the crash and Denver police continue to investigate.

The victim's name was not immediately released.