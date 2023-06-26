A man is dead after being pulled from the water on Sunday at City Park in Denver.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the park, near E. 17th Avenue and York Street, around 9 p.m. after the man was seen going under water and failing to resurface, according to a tweet on the department's official Twitter account.

Divers went into the water to search for the man and eventually pulled him to shore, according to a tweet from the fire department posted about an hour later.

The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Denver police said it appears to be a non-criminal death investigation.

The victim's name was not immediately released. His cause of death will be provided by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

No other details were released.