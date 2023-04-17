A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Denver late Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened at Federal Boulevard and W. 14th Avenue, according to a tweet posted at 9:33 p.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died, according to police.

The motorist involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

Denver police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The victim's name will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The crash happened in the same location as a fatal hit-and-run crash last month, just southeast of Empower Field at Mile High.