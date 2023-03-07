A 20-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday has been identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Alejandro Garcia died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Sheridan Boulevard just before 4 p.m., the medical examiner said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.

Denver police said Garcia was one of "several motorists" involved in the crash, which shut down both directions of the interstate for more than two hours.

Police did not say what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.