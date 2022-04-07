The Denver Police Department is asking people to celebrate safely when they descend on downtown Denver Friday for the Rockies' opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said the Police Department's top concern is people getting to and from downtown safely.
He asked people to use public transportation and ride-sharing services if they drink and to be mindful of the large number of people who will be on foot in the area.
"Enjoy yourselves, but be responsible," he said.
He said he expects the Police Department's District 6 — which covers downtown — to have full staffing for the day, and police will have a concentrated presence from Union Station to Coors Field.
Montoya said officers will be purposefully visible to engage with people and to respond to any public threats.
"If there's something just doesn't look right to you, whether it's a person or a suspicious package or something, please bring it to their attention right away so we can get the resources in there to deal with that," he said.
The Police Department is working with federal law enforcement in its plan for the weekend, but Montoya didn't elaborate.
Last summer, police arrested four people at a downtown hotel a few days before the MLB All-Star Game after an employee found a stash of guns and drugs. However, investigators later said they did not believe the suspects had any intention to target the All-Star festivities.