Denver police will increase their presence around transit stations across the city after at least 10 people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning.

"The Denver Police Department is aware of the event that occurred in New York City and will remain in contact with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to assess any potential safety concerns," police said in a statement.

"DPD will remain vigilant and increase patrols in public transit areas, and as always, DPD encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to report to police any suspicious or illegal activity. They can text or call 911 in Denver."

At least 23 people were injured in the Brooklyn incident, 10 by gunfire, according to The New York Times.