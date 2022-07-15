All three members of the Springfield Police Department, including its chief, resigned this week.
The town and Baca County officials learned of the "imminent resignations" on Tuesday, according to a joint release from the Baca County Sheriff's Office and town of Springfield.
Two of the officers resignations were in effect as of Saturday, while the other officer's resignation went into effect on Wednesday.
Officials did not say what prompted the officers to resign.
The town of Springfield's website currently lists the chief as Katrina Martin and the two officers as Dustin Martin and Jonah West. Attempts to reach the individuals were unsuccessful.
Local officials met on Thursday to evaluate the situation and unanimously agreed to allow the Baca County Sheriff's Office to temporarily provide law enforcement to the town.