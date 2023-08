A car struck a pedestrian at around 6:30 a.m. this morning, according to a social media post by the Arvada Police Department.

Police have yet to disclose who was killed in the incident, but investigation is ongoing. The vehicle remained on scene following the event.

The crash happened in the 6400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Sheridan remains closed in both directions, from 64th to 65th Avenue, for a few hours, the post said.

This story is developing and will be updated.