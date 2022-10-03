Lafayette Police and other agencies quickly descended on the Good Samaritan Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle, in Lafayette about 3 p.m. Monday.
Turned out it was a report of shots fired outside the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.
"Lafayette Police received a 911 call of gunshots outside of the hospital," Greg Moss said. "As you can imagine, that triggered some heavy police response.
"No threats were found inside or outside the building."
An earlier report of evacuations was inaccurate. Moss said hospital officials allowed officers in to search the entire premises, floor by floor.
"To support the officer’s work inside the building we have asked our caregivers to remain in their areas until a full all-clear is received from the police," according to a statement on the hospital's Facebook page. "In addition, our Emergency Department has been placed on temporary divert status. We anticipate that an all clear will be received very soon."
Lafayette police tweeted just after 4 p.m. "no threat has been found."
Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/7BL97cnMU5— Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) October 3, 2022
Multiple police agencies responded immediately. Facebook users reported at least 12 patrol cars racing up Colorado Highway 287 towards the hospital, including Colorado State Patrol, Erie Police and a sheriff's patrol car.
It's not clear if it was a "swatting" call.