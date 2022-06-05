Five people escaped an early-morning house fire in Littleton Sunday morning, however, a dog died after not being able to be rescued.
The fire started in the 12100 block of Cooper Drive at little after 6 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene reported the fire burning through the entire house. Five people were inside and were able to get out safely.
Firefighters said several people went back into the burning home to rescue a dog and two tortoises.
Fire crews said the fire started under the back deck and one person inside noticed a bright glow, prompting them to leave.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening smoke-related injuries, and other were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.