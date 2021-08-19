A man shot by a Loveland police officer Monday was in a mental health crisis, the team investigating the shooting said Thursday.

The officer, now identified as Eddie Luzon, had responded to a call just before 7 p.m. from a home on Tennessee Street about a family member in a mental health crisis.

Luzon found a man, identified as 19-year-old Alexander Domina, in the backyard armed with a knife. He shot Domina after a confrontation, according to the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Luzon has worked for the Loveland Police Department since 2019, the department said. He is on administrative leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.

More officers responded to the scene and began providing care until medical crews arrived. Domina has been treated at Medical Center of the Rockies and remains in care, the CIRT said.

Fort Collins Police Services detectives are leading the investigation of the shooting.

“We care deeply about the accuracy and integrity of critical incident investigations,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said in a news release.