An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Jefferson County Detection Facility Friday morning.
The man was found just after 7 a.m. with a ligature around his neck, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday. Staff began lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, and he man was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
The inmate was booked into the facility on Aug. 29 on multiple domestic violence related charges including attempted vehicular assault and harassment.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death, the release said.
An investigation into the death is being led by the sheriff's office and the First Judicial District Attorney's Critical Incident Response Team.