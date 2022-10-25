Platteville Police found a vehicle and person floating in a pond Tuesday morning, officials said.
Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District responded to a call at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday about a single vehicle found floating in a retention pond on Highway 66 just east of County Road 19.
Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer spotted the vehicle from the highway and called for assistance. Upon approaching the vehicle, Dwyer saw a male person floating in the pond. He brought the person to the edge and started CPR.
Platteville Gilcrest Fire crews arrived and transported the person to the hospital, where medical professionals are still attempting to resuscitate him, according to police.
Crews removed the car from the pond and the Greeley Fire Department Dive Rescue Team did not find any other victims, according to fire department spokesperson Matt Concialdi.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation. Investigators have not released a cause for the incident.