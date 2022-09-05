UPDATE: Southbound and northbound Interstate 25 reopened about 1:30 p.m., between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway.
***UPDATE***— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022
S/B I-25 is now open. N/B remains closed from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy. Updates here…
A Thornton Police Department officer shot a man after police say he brandished a weapon while speaking with officers on Monday morning. The man, who has not been identified, later died at an area hospital.
The police department will not disclose what type of weapon the man had, and has placed one officer on administrative leave following the shooting.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Interstate 25. Multiple people called 911 to report an individual was walking in traffic on the interstate. One woman said she nearly hit the man and others said vehicles had to swerve to avoid him, according to a police department news release.
Officers were speaking to the 29-year-old man on northbound I-25 when police say he "produced a weapon." An officer shot him, and he was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to the department.
Thornton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Walker declined to say what type of weapon the man had, saying that could compromise the investigation that will determine whether police were justified in their use of force.
Walker said he did not know how many times the man was shot or how many times the police officer fired their weapon. Walker was not aware of any injuries the man sustained beyond a gunshot wound.
No officers were injured in the incident. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the man's name once family members are notified, the police department said. The case is still under investigation.
The 17th Judicial District Incident Response Team will investigate the incident, which is typical following a police shooting, and make a recommendation to the district attorney about whether police were justified in their use of force.
I-25 is closed in both directions, from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy, because of a Thornton PD officer-involved shooting. One adult male transported to area hospital. This investigation is in the early stages, with limited info right now. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/hSDNO9cfYb— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022
The Thornton Police Department announced the police shooting on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. At approximately 10:30 a.m. the department confirmed the man died but did not provide details about how he was wounded. Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident.
The investigation shut down I-25 in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway for several hours. Both lanes reopened at roughly 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.