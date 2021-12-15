A man is dead after being struck by a Denver Public Schools' bus on Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. at East Evans Avenue and South Oneida Street in the Goldsmith neighborhood.

Officers found the man lying in the street and took him to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity after notifying his family.

The man was struck by the bus while crossing the street, said Nate Magee, a police spokesman.

Police said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests or charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Attempts to reach Denver Public Schools for comment were unsuccessful.