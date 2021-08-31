A man's body was recovered Tuesday morning from a reservoir in Larimer County, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to Lon Hagler Reservoir, just southwest of Loveland, around 8 a.m. after reports of a man floating in the water after he attempted to retrieve a boat drifting away from the shore, according to a news release.

A bystander in a boat retrieved the man's body while first responders were en route and brought him to the shore. Emergency personnel initiated CPR, but it was unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

Investigators located an unoccupied boat that was linked to the deceased. No other people are known to be missing at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday's events are urged to contact investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.