The 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing for more than a week is alive, authorities said.
Chloe Campbell was being medically evaluated Monday night after giving her parents the scare of their lives. She was found in Thornton.
Boulder investigator Stephen Redfearn said police first became aware of the disappearance on Oct. 1, and the case was assigned to a special victim's unit. Detective and investigators met with the FBI to help find the teenager, he said.
Redfearn said that over days of an exhausting search, Boulder investigators learned that Chloe was alive because she was in contact with friends over social media. Redfearn said that, although there are no charges planned for anyone at this time, there may be later as the investigation continues.
At one time, Chloe's parents, Jessica Knape and David Campbell, thought that she may have been taken to Arizona and criticized authorities for failing to put out an Amber Alert. They made a direct plea to her on television Sunday night, telling her that she wasn't in trouble and begging her to come home.
Redfearn said that if police were unable to find Chloe today, they were going to work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue a missing endangered person alert.
"We took case very seriously since the beginning, and followed all state and federal guidelines," Redfearn said.
The 14-year-old girl, who is 5'6 and weighs 120 pounds, had attended a football game at Boulder High School on Sept. 30 and was then seen on the Boulder Creek Trail soon after walking possibly intoxicated.
"She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school," said David Campbell, the teen's dad, when she first went missing.
Investigators earlier said Campbell's friends received messages they believed could be from Campbell, saying she was safe with a family in Arizona and did not want to return home. But messages were not confirmed to be true or from Campbell.
Reporter Kyla Pearce contributed in this article.