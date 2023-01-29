Night Time Police Intervention

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

 welcomia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured when two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. 

No suspects have been arrested in the shootout, which happened around 7:45 p.m. at the mall on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, 9News reported. When officers arrived, people were leaving the area and the suspects were no longer on scene, police said. 

Police said no injuries were reported. The storefronts of Dick's Sporting Goods and Off Broadway Shoes were damaged by the shots, police said. 

