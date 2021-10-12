One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Monday night, police said.
Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near North Airport Boulevard in Adams County at 10:40 p.m. Upon their arrival, they located a man who identified himself as the driver of the Lexus sedan, according to the Aurora Police Department.
A woman was found and pronounced dead on-scene. The man was transported to a local hospital and remains hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.
Traffic investigators have determined the Lexus was traveling east on I-70, just west of North Airport Boulevard. Police said the driver saw something in the street and swerved to avoid it and lost control.
The vehicle then spun 180-degrees and struck a highway cable guardrail, which caused the vehicle to start on fire, police said.
An initial investigator have led investigators to believe that speed, drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash.
Police said the woman's identity will be released at a later date.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the police department's traffic investigation unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 729-913-7867.