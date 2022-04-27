An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by an Evans police officer on Tuesday, according to the Greeley Police Department.
Officers were sent around 11:50 a.m. to the 4300 block of 37th Street for a report of a suspicious person who was armed.
Police tried to deescalate the situation, but the person refused to comply with officers' commands, police said.
Police deployed less lethal munitions. An officer then shot the armed person, who died after being taken to a hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, the Weld County Coroner's Office had not released the name of the person who was killed.
The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Robert Cash at 970-350-9601.