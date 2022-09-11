Dillon Vakoff, an Arvada police officer who was killed Sunday in the line of duty, served his country and community throughout his life.
Vakoff, 27, joined the Air Force after graduating from Arvada's Ralston Valley High School in 2012. He spent six years in the service and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. In 2019, he joined the Arvada Police Department.
On Sunday, there was an outpouring of support on social media for Vakoff and his family. On Facebook and Twitter, people offered words of support and prayers. A post from the Arvada Police Department recorded more than 700 comments.
"There are simply no words," Kate Davis said on Facebook. "This is so senseless and my heart is broken for the officer, his family and the entire police force."
A number of profile pictures featured a police badge wrapped in a blue ribbon in a sign of support and solidarity.
One commenter, Hailey Laux, said she went to high school with Vakoff.
"He was always so kind and funny," she said. "Sending love and hugs to his family, may he rest in peace."
Before Sunday, the last Arvada police officer to be killed in the line of duty was Gordon Beesley, who was killed in an ambush in June 2021.
The investigation into Vakoff's death is ongoing, and Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said it is being treated as a murder.
Those who wish to make donations in honor of Vakoff can do so through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.