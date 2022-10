Navigating dangerous situations requires police officers to have hardened nerves and keep calm — and if they’re lucky, they emerge sometimes able to make jokes about the situation. The Denver Police Foundation Wednesday recognized officers for acts of courage and service at its yearly awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. "Over the years, thanks to each of you, Denver is a better and safer place," Police Chief Ron Thomas said. Video presentations highlighted a few of the most stark instances of the officers navigating dangerous situations. Officers Jared Lippert and Edward O’Connell, along with Cpl. Sadie Damian, received recognition for their handling of an ambush when they responded to a report of a shooting. O’Connell, face down in the dirt watching bullets hit inches from his head, was shot in the leg. The other two helped him to safety behind a patrol car.

Describing the swarm of officers who responded after the ambush, Lippert joked, “I didn’t know we had this many working tonight. Where were they when all the calls were in the queue?” Lippert and Damian received the Medal of Valor, and O’Connell received the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

Sgt. Damon Bowser received the Above and Beyond award for creating a youth violence intervention approach for outreach to children in the criminal system and their families to identify the root causes of their behavior. As a member of the Special Operations Response Team, Bowser recognized the need for a tailored outreach program after seeing a rash of shootings involving kids as the perpetrators and victims.

The method has been named the "Bowser Model."

“We were seeing a huge jump in witnesses to violent crimes that were juveniles; victims and suspects,” Bowser said in his award video. “We started to think of the organization as something that could start to delve into all those causes and maybe effect some kind of positive change.”

The Officer of the Year honor went to Officer Brett Lane, the police department’s liaison for Denver Health. He communicates between the department and Denver Health about incidents police know of so health care workers can be prepared for what comes through their doors — including many gunshot victims. Lane’s award video described his work as encompassing roles of a security guard, sheriff, social worker and nurse in addition to his title as an officer. “The coolest part is figuring out how doctors actually do miracles every day,” Lane said.

Below is a full list of 2022 award recipients:

CSA of the Year: Daniel Everett

Above and Beyond: Sgt. Damon Bowser

Officer of the Year: Officer Brett Lane

Preservation of Life: Officer Mark Lung

Medal of Valor:

Officer Blake Bishop

Officer Clyde Carmody

Officer Dat Truong

Officer Keith Valentine

Officer Jay Otey (passed away January 2022)

Officer Spencer Grove

Cpl. Ethan Antonson

Sgt. Vince Lombardi

Technician Brian White

Officer Jonathan Christian

Cpl. Kevin Dreyfuss

Officer Manuel Gomez

Officer Daniel Meadows

Officer Duane Parton

Cpl. Brandon Reyes

Lt. Julia Arellano – Denver Health paramedic

Lt. Tim Brown

Cpl. Bartholomew Stark

Officer Steve Gameroz

Det. Richard Jaramillo

Cpl. Scott Mattos

Officer John Allred IV

Officer Wesley Keelan

Cpl. Ismael Lopez

Officer Vincent Vasquez

Officer Jared Lippert

Cpl. Sadie Damian

Distinguished Service Cross:

Officer Heather Jossi

Officer Brian Hastings

Det. Malik Gatling

Purple Heart:

Officer Steve Gameroz

Det. Richard Jaramillo

Officer Edward O’Connell

Medal of Honor: Officer Edward O’Connell

Wednesday’s event included a live auction where attendees bid on field experiences including going through the Virtra 300 shooting simulator used by the police department, an afternoon with the bomb squad, a ride in the department’s Air-1 helicopter and a firearms training session. The event raised money for night-vision goggles, which auction specialist Adam Kevil said cost $10,000 apiece. The foundation sought to raise enough funds Wednesday for six out of a dozen pairs the department seeks to eventually purchase.