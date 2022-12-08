Arvada Police Chief Link Strate announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, according to a news release.

Strate is retiring after 35 years with the Arvada Police Department. He started with the Department in 1987, when he joined as a patrol officer. Strate worked his way through the ranks, becoming a motorcycle officer and getting promotions from sergeant to commander to deputy chief.

He will be succeeded by Deputy Chief Ed Brady, who began serving as interim chief Dec. 5. Brady was a finalist for the position with Strate when the position was last available in 2018.

Arvada Police Department joins two other Denver metro-area police departments recently experiencing leadership turnover. The Aurora Police Department has undergone a rocky hiring process searching for a new chief and the Denver Police Department swore in a new chief, Ron Thomas, in October.

Aurora restarted its search Oct. 4 after one of the finalists, Scott Ebner, withdrew and another, David Franklin, was not supported by the council.

Art Acevedo was sworn in this week as the department's second interim chief of police, following Dan Oates, as the city continues its search.

Arvada Police Department's search for a new chief follows three high-profile officer-involved shootings in Arvada in recent years.

In September, Arvada Police Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was shot and killed while responding to a "large family disturbance" in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue in Arvada.

In June 2021, Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley was killed responding to a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

Directly following Beesley's death, an Arvada police officer shot and killed Johnny Hurley, 40, after Hurley used his concealed handgun to take down Beesley's killer.

Often referred to as a Good Samaritan, Hurley was killed when he ran toward gunshots while he was shopping. Hurley fired five times with a 9mm handgun, killing the man who, minutes before, had stalked and murdered Beesley, a beloved Arvada school resource officer who was assigned to patrol that day.

Thinking Hurley was a threat, an Arvada officer shot and killed him.

"The last two years brought scores of tragedies to the department," according to the Arvada Police release.

Arvada City Manager Lorie Gillis will lead the process to replace Strate, Arvada Communications Manager of Infrastructure Katie Patterson said.