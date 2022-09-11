Dillon Michael Vakoff

Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27 was killed in the line of duty, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

An Arvada police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate confirmed in a hastily-organized news conference on Sunday morning.

Airman 1st Class Dillon Vakoff, 96th Bomb Squadron aviation resource manager, prepares to bench press 185 pounds at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 31, 2015. Vakoff is the first Airman to complete the Bench a B-52 incentive program. The program was implemented by the 2nd Force Support Squadron to promote new fitness goals for Team Barksdale. 

Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27 was killed in the line of duty. Vakoff was an Air Force veteran, achieving the rank of Staff Sgt. He graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012 and was in training to become a SWAT officer. He joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019. 

"He was an example of everything good about a police officer," State said. "As you can imagine, there is a criminal investigation involving the murder of a police officer."

Airman 1st Class Dillon Vakoff, 96th Bomb Squadron aviation resource manager, rests between sets at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 31, 2015. Vakoff received a B-52 shirt upon completing the Bench a B-52 incentive program. The program was implemented to encourage and motivate Team Barksdale to reach new fitness goals. 

During a press conference, Strate said officers responded to a "large family disturbance" and arrived to a "chaotic scene with multiple on the street."

The first two officers who responded tried to separate "belligerent and uncooperative individuals." The suspect then opened fire and shot an unidentified female and Vakoff, Strate said. 

In the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was also shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.  The wounded female is also expected to survive. 

The investigation is on-going and police said they will not release many details during the course of the investigation. 

"His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Strate said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.

