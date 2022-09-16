In a sad but all too familiar ritual, police cars from around the state descended on Lafayette Friday morning for the memorial services of a slain Arvada police officer.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church and is open to the public.

Dillon Vakoff, 27, was an Air Force veteran who had been with Arvada Police for three years with an eye on being a SWAT officer. Because his family has been too devastated to speak to the press, not much is known about Vakoff's personal life, except that he was a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School, was dating a fellow police officer, and was a fiend in the weight room.

His friend, Nevada Roybal, said that Vakoff loved to compete with him at the gym, forever goading him on to jump higher or add weight to his lift.

"He was super-fit. His smile made you feel comfortable," said Roybal. "When I heard an Arvada policeman died, I figured there was no way it could be him."

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said that had he lived, Vakoff would have made a positive impact.

“This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones,” Strate said.

The neighborhood where Vakoff was killed was his regular beat, according to neighbors, who said that he was always smiling and ready to help in whatever way he could. The 27-year-old was killed responding to a domestic violence call Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of 51st Street.

Vakoff's accused killer, 31-year-old-Sonny Armanza, is in the Jefferson County jail facing eight charges including first degree murder of a peace officer, attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of child abuse.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said she will likely decide formal charges next week.

Almanza is also accused of wounding a woman who has been treated and released from the hospital.

At Arvada Police headquarters, Vakoff's patrol car turned into an impromptu shrine, the base of a huge bouquet of flowers as hundreds of people came to grieve the loss of the second Arvada police officer to die in the line of duty in 15 months.

School Resource Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed, shot and killed in June 2021 in Olde Town Arvada. Chief Link Strate said Beesley was "targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge."