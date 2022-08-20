The Aurora Police Department will have a road sobriety checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday night near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road, part of the DUI Checkpoint Colorado initiative that will continue through Labor Day weekend ending Sept. 5.

Signs will be posted leading up to the screening area, the police department said in a news release, and an officer will briefly look for signs of impairment or intoxication. The department intends for the checkpoint to cause only minor traffic delays.

A grant from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration funds the checkpoint, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation.