As investigators put together the pieces of how a care theft suspect was shot by officers, The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released the body-worn camera video of the incident on March 3.

At 7:40 a.m. on March 3, Arapahoe County Deputy Daniel Willmont responded to a suspicious vehicle call. Willmont learned that the vehicle was stolen and called for assistance, according to police.

Deputies announced themselves to the suspect, Jamarian McGhee, 30, who was in the driver's seat of the vehicle, and tried to get him to surrender, the video shows. The suspect did not comply when asked to show his hands — as much can be seen in the footage. Instead, the video shows, he put the vehicle into reverse, hitting Willmont's patrol vehicle.

As the vehicle reversed, Deputy Kenneth Foley fired his taser through the driver's side window and Willmont fired his rifle through the rear window of the vehicle, the video shows. McGhee put the vehicle into drive the footage shows, and once the vehicle stopped, deputies removed the McGhee, who had a gunshot wound to his back.

Deputies called for fire rescue and advanced life support resources but McGhee was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies recovered a weapon from McGhee.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the incident.