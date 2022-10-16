The Denver City Council Monday will look to shore up flood control improvements in the city's Globeville neighborhood with another $6.3 million, according to its published agenda.
The additional $6.3 million for flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project, comes via Bill 22-1246. The bill raises the total agreement between the city and the Mile High Flood District to almost $13.5 million.
Denver residents can watch the meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday on Denver's municipal access station, Channel 8, or attend in person at the Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Room 450.
Councilmembers will formally approve Mayor Michael Hancock's appointment of Ron Thomas as Denver's police chief, after the recent retirement of Paul Pazen.
In other police business, the Council plans to settle a $350,000 civil claim in Trevor Hughes vs. The City and County of Denver.
Hughes, an avid photographer and guitar player, nearly lost his finger after Denver Police shot him with a less-than-lethal projectile in 2020 during the George Floyd protests downtown, according to published reports. That settlement comes after Denver settled protester Michael Acke's $500,000 lawsuit in January — the latest in a string of lawsuits that have cost Denver more than $42 million since 2011.
The agenda shows that of the 20 resolutions on the budget, six amend grants the city has, four change contract agreements, four give the public a right of way through property and two approve revocable permits that strip public right of way.
The council has eight bills on final consideration. Monday marks the second reading for these bills, and is the last chance candidates have to discuss them before they are approved.
Two bills, 22-1086 and 22-1163, will add $500,000 and $1,150,000 respectively in city funds to drainage projects in Sanderson Gulch and Irondale Gulch. The contracted total cost for the Sanderson Gulch project increases to $3.9 million, and the Irondale Gulch project increases to $7 million.
Other bills include approval of a new imaging camera for the Denver Public Libraries and a change to park ranger pay grades.
Ten new bills will be introduced. These are on first reading and will return to the council next week for final approval, barring any discussion requested.
Three new bills are zoning changes, two ask the council to relinquish either whole or partial easements and the remaining five are changes to intergovernmental agreements or contracts.
The council will hold a public hearing for the for the 27th and Larimer Streets urban redevelopment plan Nov. 21. The redevelopment plan cleared the finance and governance committee on Oct. 4.